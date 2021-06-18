Isles of Scilly: Wally the walrus spotted off beach
Wally the Walrus has popped up on the Isles of Scilly, capping a week of amazing wildlife on the islands.
The walrus, a species more commonly found in the Arctic, was previously seen in Wales in March, and tCornwall last month.
Experts confirmed the latest sighting off Porthcressa Beach on St Mary's as the walrus Wally.
The islands, 28 miles off Cornwall, have also been host to a rare Egyptian vulture this week.
"Wally was playing with the yachts and seems pretty happy and healthy," said Will Lethbridge who took photos of Wally at Porthcressa.
"Its been an incredible week for wildlife."
A number of rubber dinghies were burst by the walrus as it roamed around boats moored of the beach and attempted to get on board.
“Watch my varnish”!— BBC Radio Cornwall (@BBCCornwall) June 18, 2021
Rafe Ward from Calypso Boating Scilly couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw a WALRUS trying to hitch a lift!
Wally’s back, and enjoying the Isles of Scilly!
Hear more with @ChurchfieldJE after 0800 pic.twitter.com/lr7MHNKdHC
Rafe Ward from Calypso Boats Scilly, said: "He was probably a bit tired and wanted to have a rest.
"He was trying to mount all the boats, it was incredible."
Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust and British Divers Marine Life Rescue confirmed it was the itinerant young male Wally.
It said the last known sighting was at Bilbao in Spain two weeks ago.
"The animal's movements are being monitored by a number of conservation and welfare organisations to keep an eye on his health, although he seems to coping well out of his regular habitat and has been seen feeding often," it said.
"It is hoped that he is now finally returning north and will get back to his native home in the Arctic again soon."
It urged people to "give the walrus plenty of space, not to approach or follow him and to respect him while he visits the island by not disturbing him".
It said "given that he has been travelling large distances he could already be exhausted and will need plenty of rest before he moves on again".
