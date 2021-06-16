Cornwall foodbank receives tonnes of food leftover by G7 police and security
Seven tonnes of food leftover from the G7 summit has been donated to a Cornwall foodbank.
The 3,000 breakfasts were unused by police and security catering, and handed to Camborne, Pool and Redruth (CPR) Foodbank.
It said most of the food has been distributed to local school breakfast clubs, including yoghurt and fruit.
The rest has been put in cold storage at the foodbank's Camborne headquarters for distribution later.
Don Gardner of CPR said the food was delivered by community organisation Chaos Group on Sunday and distributed to schools and a shelter for the homeless in Pool.
"I am very pleased that they thought outside the box and gave it away," he said.
"We are always available to take in surplus food.
"A lot of children will have benefited and it helps to keep the costs down for the schools."
About 6,500 police officers were drafted in from the Devon and Cornwall force and around the UK for the G7 summit of world leaders, held over three days in Carbis Bay near St Ives.
Mr Gardner featured in a BBC series last year, in which he was called a "hero" by presenter Simon Reeve, resulting in record donations to the foodbank.
