Eight arrests as G7 protesters block roads
Eight G7 protesters were arrested by police for intentionally blocking roads near the summit site in Cornwall.
Five people glued themselves to a road in St Ives and three others locked themselves to a minibus at a roundabout in nearby St Erth.
Police say none of the actions by protest groups on Sunday affected the G7 event or the movement of delegates.
Further peaceful protests took place in St Ives and Falmouth over the weekend where no arrests were made.
Locked to flowerpot
Five people glued themselves to the road at the junction of Carnellis Road and The Burrows in St Ives.
Another four protesters locked themselves to a flowerpot.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the group released themselves and left the area following a conversation with public order officers.
One man was arrested on suspicion of blocking a public highway and was taken into police custody.
Removal teams
In a separate incident, officers were called to Tempest roundabout in St Erth after three people locked themselves to a minibus on the roundabout.
Public order officers were deployed and police said the protesters were given several opportunities to move, which they refused.
Protest removal teams, with specialist equipment, were then sent to remove the protesters.
Three people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance and another four were arrested on suspicion of obstructing a public highway.
The vehicle and locking equipment were seized by police.
Fifteen people were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance.
Seven people were arrested after two vehicles were searched around four miles from the G7 site at Carbis Bay on Friday and a man was arrested after a hoax device was found near an official G7 summit site on Thursday.
