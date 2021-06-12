BBC News

Children perform for G7 leaders' partners at Minack Theatre

Published
image copyrightSimon Dawson/Number 10 Downing Street
image captionThe Minack overlooks picturesque Porthcurno beach

Children have held a special performance for the partners of the G7 leaders at a cliff-top theatre.

A motorcade wound down narrow lanes to reach the Minack Theatre which overlooks picturesque Porthcurno beach on Cornwall's south coast.

The partners were there for a special performance by Cornish children about plastic pollution.

The children were told about the guests minutes before they arrived.

The G7 summit is taking place in Carbis Bay, near St Ives, on Cornwall's north coast.

image copyrightSimon Dawson/Number 10 Downing Street
image captionThe children were told about the special guests minutes before they arrived

Zoe Curnow, executive director of the Minack, said: "All these young people were singing their hearts out to these really influential global leaders.

"The children were telling them afterwards: 'You can make a difference.'"

image captionThe motorcade made its way down narrow lanes to the Minack

The route to the Minack is notorious for traffic jams as tourists flock to the area in the summer.

But with blue lights flashing the VIPs managed to avoid the heavy traffic faced by holidaymakers.

Miranda Penhaligon, who lives nearby, said: "It was mad, flashing blue lights, loads of cars.

"We are very isolated here and to see all these cars is just ridiculously amazing.

"We are just so excited, it's like a party."

image copyrightSimon Dawson/Number 10 Downing Street
image captionCarrie Johnson and Jill Biden were among those watching the special performance by Cornish children

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send any story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.