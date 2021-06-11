G7: Climate protesters target Cornish summit
Hundreds of climate campaigners have staged a protest march targeting the G7 summit.
The activists paraded from St Ives Leisure Centre to the middle of the Cornish town, escorted by police.
They called for immediate action from the G7 world leaders to "address the climate and ecological emergency".
Protests were also held in Falmouth, with climate change protesters gathered on the beach, playing music and listening to speeches.
At least 500 people joined the parade in St Ives, playing drums and chanting "act now" and "sound the alarm".
Organisers said the protests were in response to the summit nations' "failure to respect the global climate commitments they made in Paris in 2015" and "to urge the leaders meeting at Carbis Bay in Cornwall to act immediately to address the climate and ecological emergency".
Olympic sailor Laura Baldwin joined the protests as a member of Ocean Rebellion - Extinction Rebellion's sea-focused campaign group.
She said: "I've absorbed and understood the dire warnings of the world-leading scientists, academics and David Attenborough.
"As a result I'm terrified for the future of my child and all our children."
Ms Baldwin said she was more stressed about the state of the planet than any competition as an Olympian.
She said: "I'm part of Ocean Rebellion because I'm an Olympic sailor and the ocean is where my heart is. I love the water and respect it."
Penny Kent, who has travelled from Stroud to take part in the protest, said she was worried for her grandchildren's future.
She said she wanted action from the G7 leaders "immediately".
Nat Squire, 24, an osteopath graduate who lives in Cornwall, argued the government was not acting ambitiously enough and engaging in "greenwashing".
"They say they're going to do something but they don't have any intention."
Protests were also held in Falmouth, with one family mocking up a graveyard in their front garden.
Other climate change protesters gathered on the beach, playing music and listening to speeches.
Earlier on Friday, seven people were arrested with paint, smoke grenades and loud hailers in a car near the summit site in Carbis Bay.
