Serious crash closes major road near G7 summit in Cornwall
A serious crash has closed one of the major routes to the G7 summit in Cornwall.
Highways England said the A30 Hayle Bypass was closed in both directions.
The agency added police had "confirmed the need for full collision investigations at scene" and the road was expected to remain closed throughout the morning.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the "two-vehicle incident" at about 01:44 BST on Friday.
The #A30 #Hayle Bypass is currently closed both ways between the #B3301 #LogansMoor Roundabout and the #A3074 #StErth Roundabout #StIves #CarbisBay. @DC_Police are on scene with a serious collision. Diversions signed by this symbol and are via the B3301 - https://t.co/0JmqOOQvcU pic.twitter.com/8RD1PFPP08— Highways England (@HighwaysSWEST) June 11, 2021
The extent of any injuries to people involved is not yet known.
The incident is the third serious collision on Cornwall's roads in 24 hours.
On Thursday, a man was killed in a three-vehicle collision on a bridge over the A30 near Roche and a woman died in a single-car crash in Camborne.
The G7 summit in Carbis Bay, near St Ives, officially starts on Friday.
The UK, US, Germany, France, Canada, Italy and Japan make up the G7; with leaders from Australia, India, South Korea and the EU also attending.
