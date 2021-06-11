Woman, 29, dies in single-car crash in Cornwall
A 29-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in Cornwall.
Police say the local woman was one of three people in the car when it crashed in Camborne on Thursday.
Specialist officers from Devon and Cornwall's road policing team were called to Parc An Tansys, Pengegon, at about 14:00 BST.
Police said the investigation was continuing and called for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
