G7: Covid-19 outbreak at hotel near summit site
A hotel reportedly hosting media and security staff for the G7 has closed following a coronavirus outbreak.
The website for the Pedn Olva hotel in St Ives said it had temporarily shut on Thursday.
The hotel said staff had been affected and it would close for deep cleaning following discussions with Public Health England (PHE).
The hotel owners, St Austell Brewery, confirmed "a number of our team" at the hotel tested positive for Covid-19.
It said: "We immediately notified Public Health England of these cases and have been working closely with them to ensure we follow all appropriate safety guidelines.
"Following extensive discussions over the last few days with PHE and Cornwall Council, we have taken the decision to fully close the hotel."
St Austell Brewery said it appreciated "the inconvenience given the limited accommodation options available in the area" but said its priority was the "safety and security of our team and guests".
A spokesman said the hotel would reopen "once a full Covid-19 deep clean has taken place and we have the available staff to run it".
PHE and the Department for Health and Social Care have been approached for comment.
