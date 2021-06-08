Jersey beach lifeguard service withdrawn after Covid outbreak
Lifeguard services at a Jersey beach have been temporarily withdrawn after a coronavirus outbreak, the RNLI said.
Plemont beach will no longer have cover after four lifeguards tested positive. Several others are self-isolating while waiting for test results.
The charity said a full lifeguard service was still operating at St Ouens, St Brelades and Greve de Lecq.
"If you are planning on going into the water over the next few days, please head to one of these beaches."
