Cornish 'loo with a view' no longer for sale
- Published
A former toilet block in a "stunning coastal location" has been withdrawn from auction.
The "loos with a view" - 10 miles from Land's End, near Trevowhan, in Morvah - were put up for sale by Cornwall Council.
Plans to sell the building and 0.22 acres of land were scrapped before it was due to go to auction on 14 June.
Cornwall Council said there had been interest in repurposing it from the local community.
The plot had a freehold guide price of £20,000 to £25,000 and was due to be sold by land and property auctioneers Clive Emson.
Cornwall Council said the building was previously declared surplus to requirements.
The block was brought forward for auction after meetings late last year when there appeared to be no interest from the local community to repurpose it.
The council said: "After it was recently put up for auction, there has been renewed interest expressed by the local community and the council has agreed that more time for consultation is required to investigate alternative uses."
Cornwall Council says it looks forward to collaborating and finding the best outcome for the site.