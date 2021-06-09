G7 Cornwall: Plane spotters report aircraft flying visits
- Published
Photographers and aircraft spotters have reported seeing a variety of planes and helicopters over Cornwall as the UK prepares to host the G7 summit.
Aircraft from the United States in particular have been in the skies above the county.
They have been seen landing at RNAS Culdrose, Newquay Airport, Carlyon Bay and St Michael's Mount, Penzance.
Onlookers admitted "some excitement" at the activity, with one reporting a sight he "never thought I'd see".
Among the aircraft seen have been Boeing C-17 Globemaster planes, at Culdrose, near Helston.
The US Air Force Globemasters have been seen unloading Sikorsky VH-3D helicopters from the US Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1), whose aircraft carry the American president, which has the call sign Marine One when the president is on board.
Other helicopters seen have included British Chinooks and V-22 Ospreys, also from the US.
The Chinooks have also been seen flying around the county's coast.
Some excitement last night in #MountsBay as USAF helicopters appeared to do a rehearsal landing on St Michaels Mount #Marazion @BBCCornwall pic.twitter.com/LIKLKKadTu— Bex Yearworth (@bexyearworth) June 8, 2021
Bex Yearworth tweeted the BBC about "some excitement" on Monday night in Mounts Bay as US helicopters "appeared to do a rehearsal landing on St Michael's Mount" off Marazion.
She added: "I'm not sure I'm going to get much work done in the next few days when this is the view from my desk" after viewing another landing on the mount on Tuesday morning.
Photographer Kai Greet, on observing a flight of two Sikorskys and three Ospreys on a familiarisation flight on Monday evening, said he had seen a sight that he "never thought I'd see".
Fellow photographer Duncan Scobie, who lives near Culdrose, said he was interested in the aircraft because "I love the shape and form. I'm in awe of engineering, it makes me happy."
American aircraft have also been seen flying into and around Exeter over the past few days, a police helicopter pilot tweeted, saying they had an "impressive arrival".
The G7 summit is being held in Carbis Bay from 11 to 13 June.
The UK, US, Germany, France, Canada, Italy and Japan make up the G7, with leaders from Australia, India, South Korea and the EU also attending.
