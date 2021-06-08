Isles of Scilly: Diver dies during deep-sea expedition
A diver has died after getting into trouble during a deep-sea expedition off the Isles of Scilly.
The German national was part of a group diving at depths of 360ft (110m), the UK Coastguard said.
They were on board a French catamaran, about 45 miles south west of the islands on Monday.
A coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Newquay was sent at about 18:30 BST and a paramedic pronounced the diver dead on arrival.
