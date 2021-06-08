G7 Cornwall: Climate march from Plymouth to Carbis Bay
About 80 climate activists are on a six-day walk from Plymouth to west Cornwall ahead of the G7 summit.
They set off on Saturday for an 84-mile (135km) trek to Carbis Bay, led by the environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion (XR).
The protesters are walking 11-17 miles (18-27km) per day and are due to arrive just outside St Ives on Thursday.
Sylvia Dell, from XR, said dealing with a climate emergency "has to be the top priority at the G7".
She said Cornwall was "particularly vulnerable" because of "how much coastline it's got".
"It's already susceptible to flooding, it's already susceptible to erosion.
"In a world where sea levels are rising, the beaches that tourism rely on could well be washed away.
"Cornwall is particularly at risk from these additional pressures brought about by climate change.
"It's not something that we can vaccinate against, if we reach the tipping point and we are very close, then there is no coming back."
The Protect the Earth walk involves performances by activist troupes Red Rebels and Ocean Blues along the way.
The G7 summit is being held in Carbis Bay from 11 to 13 June.
The UK, US, Germany, France, Canada, Italy and Japan make up the G7; with leaders from Australia, India, South Korea and the EU also attending.
