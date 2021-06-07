Graham Hart: Cornish singer and radio host admits spreading racial hate
- Published
A singer and radio host who admitted spreading racial hate has been warned he faces prison.
At Truro Crown Court, Graham Hart, 69, admitted the charges over comments on radio shows between 2016 and 2020.
He admitted eight counts of "produc[ing] a programme in service with intent or likely to stir up racial hatred".
Hart, of Penponds, near Camborne in Cornwall, was released on bail, which includes a ban on internet access.
'Mouthing off'
Judge Robert Linford said Hart "should anticipate an immediate sentence of imprisonment" when he returned to court for sentencing in August.
His barrister, Mary McCarthy, told the court Hart had been "exhibiting signs of being quite unwell for a number of years".
She said: "He accepts racial hatred was likely to be stirred up but this was effectively him mouthing off rather than setting to bring about any particular outcome."
Psychiatric reports are being prepared for his sentencing.
His admission comes after his music was banned by the Cornish Pirates rugby team in March 2019 following accusations of anti-Semitism over the lyrics of a song he published on YouTube.
A song called Hoax Train appeared to question the Holocaust to the tune of Love Train, Cornwall Live reported.
Hart's music was regularly played at the club on match days but the club said at the time of his ban that track had never been played.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send any story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.