Designs for new Isles of Scilly ferry revealed
Designs for new state-of-the-art passenger ferry and cargo vessels for the Isles of Scilly have been revealed.
The ferry would replace the Scillonian III, which has been serving the islands for more than 40 years.
The new designs show a 72m (236ft) vessel able to carry up to 600 passengers over three decks.
The Isles of Scilly Steamship Group runs the route and said the new ferry would cut journey times - currently two hours and 45 minutes - by 20%.
Chief executive Stuart Reid said an "extensive consultation process" had been carried out with the islands' community whose needs had been "at the forefront of the design process".
"We are proud of the proposals, which will ultimately enhance the excellent cargo and passenger services we operate today and serve generations of travellers for years to come," he said.
The company, which is currently working with the Council of the Isles of Scilly and government on financing options, has also revealed plans for a 45m (148ft) dedicated cargo ship with increased capacity, to replace the Gry Maritha.
There are also plans for a new inter-island launch capable of 12 knots, allowing for faster journey times between St Mary's and other islands.
