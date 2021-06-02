Cornwall G7: Falmouth to see some summit restrictions
- Published
Falmouth will see some restrictions and areas closed because of the G7 summit in Cornwall, police have confirmed.
Although the summit is in Carbis Bay from 11 to 13 June, the National Maritime Museum (NMM) is providing a media centre for the world's press.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the "necessary closure" of the NMM and some car parks would cause disruption.
Officers said the town centre could be used "freely, without ID", but nearby residents would need ID for access.
Police said a "number of measures" would be in place "in order to ensure the smooth running of the event and to keep residents safe", including:
- The Maritime and Grove Street car park have been closed until Saturday 19 June
- Businesses within Events Square and Discovery Quay are being closed to the public until Thursday 17 June, except those providing food and drink for the media centre
- Tesco Express would remain open to the public
- Square hairdressers would be open for pre-booked appointments only
- Residents of Events Square, Discovery Quay and Campeltown Way would "need to provide identification to gain access to the restricted area"
- Ponsharden park and ride/float would be closed to the public from Friday 11 to Monday 14 June
- Church Street car park would be closed from Thursday 10 to Sunday 13 June
- Falmouth Town train station would be closed from Thursday 10 to Monday 14 June, but people could travel to and from Falmouth Docks station with Falmouth Town tickets still valid
- Harbour access would not be affected
Police and town centre managers said people were being asked to use public transport "where practical" and "plan journeys to allow extra time in case of delays".
Temporary Ch Insp Joe Mathews, of Devon & Cornwall Police, said officers were "working hard with our partners to minimise the impact of the summit on the local community" and would "continue to provide updates ... [so] people can plan accordingly."
The UK, US, Germany, France, Canada, Italy and Japan make up the G7; with leaders from Australia, India, South Korea and the EU also attending.
