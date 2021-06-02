Murder trial for man, 84, after Mullion woman's death
An 84-year-old man will go on trial, accused of the murder of an 82-year-old woman in Cornwall.
Jill Hickery was found dead with stab wounds after police were called to a property in Laflouder Fields, Mullion, on Saturday, Truro Crown Court heard.
Donald Hickery, of Laflouder Fields, has been accused of her murder, but did not appear for the hearing. He is on remand at HMP Exeter.
The trial is due to be held in January 2022.
