Murder charge after elderly woman's death in Mullion
An 84-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman in her 80s in Cornwall, police have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police was called to an address at Laflouder Fields, Mullion, near Helston, on Saturday following "reports of concern".
The woman, who has not been named, was declared dead at the scene after the call at about 11:00 BST, police said.
Officers said the arrested man, from Helston, was in custody and due to appear in magistrates' court later.
The house was cordoned off for an investigation.
