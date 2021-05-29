BBC News

Cornwall car slips off slipway into the sea

image captionThe stricken car was at the mercy of the sea after being washed off the slipway

Waves have washed a car into the sea from a slipway in Cornwall.

Coastguards said they were called to Trevaunance Cove near St Agnes at 08:30 BST to check on the occupants's safety, and found no-one was inside the car.

"Once on scene it was quickly established all persons were safe and accounted for," said a spokesperson for St Agnes Coastguards.

The car was towed out of the water later with a recovery truck, according to witnesses.

image captionThe car was in a precarious situation on the slipway before slipping into the sea

