Cornwall car slips off slipway into the sea
- Published
Waves have washed a car into the sea from a slipway in Cornwall.
Coastguards said they were called to Trevaunance Cove near St Agnes at 08:30 BST to check on the occupants's safety, and found no-one was inside the car.
"Once on scene it was quickly established all persons were safe and accounted for," said a spokesperson for St Agnes Coastguards.
The car was towed out of the water later with a recovery truck, according to witnesses.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.