Camelford crash death: Family tribute to 'perfect' dad
The family of a 65-year-old man who died after a motorcycle crash have paid tribute to the "perfect dad and granddad".
Kevin Mansfield, from the St Austell area, was airlifted to hospital after a crash near Camelford on 24 April. He died in hospital on 15 May.
The crash, at about 16:40 BST on the B3266 at Broadview, involved a Suzuki GSX 1400 and a Ford C-Max, police said.
Mr Mansfield's daughters said he was a "highly responsible biker".
"This was the last thing any of us could ever have imagined," a statement from Hayley and Vanessa said.
Despite their father's "brave efforts" and the care of the medical team at Derriford Hospital "it was sadly not to be", said his daughters.
"He was a wonderful dad and supported and encouraged us in everything we did throughout our whole lives," they said.
Their father had a "fantastic sense of humour" was "energetic and full of life" and his grandchildren "thought the world of him," they said.
Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision.
