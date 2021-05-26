Cornwall rescuers hunt cat with tuna tin stuck around neck
- Published
A cat which has a tuna tin stuck around its neck is being hunted by rescuers in a bid to free it, a charity has said.
The RSPCA's Cornwall branch said on Facebook it had been alerted after the cat was seen wandering around Alamein Road, in Saltash, Cornwall.
The top and bottom of the tin have come off, allowing its head to go through the can, photos have shown.
The charity asked anyone who had seen the cat to "usher it safely" to somewhere it could be caught.
'Very flighty'
One staff member had delivered a cat trap to the people who last spotted it, the RSPCA said.
"If anyone is local to the area and see the poor cat, then please try and usher it safely into somewhere it can be caught, [such as a] shed, garage, etc," it said.
The charity also said the cat was "very flighty and runs off when approached".
It also asked that anyone who did catch it to "please do not attempt to take the can off yourself, you could hurt yourself and the cat further".