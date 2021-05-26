Helston murder arrest after woman found dead at her home
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at her home.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the 62-year-old woman was found after officers were called to Meneage Road, Helston, Cornwall, at 8:30 BST on Tuesday.
She was declared dead at the scene, the force said.
The 24-year-old man, of no fixed address and known to the victim, was arrested in the town on Wednesday, police added.
