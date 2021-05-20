BBC News

Inquest opened into death of baby at Cornwall campsite

image captionLocal people reported seeing emergency services attend the incident at the Little Trethvas campsite

An inquest has opened into the death of a one-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car at a campsite.

Josephine Gordon from Cotgrave in Nottinghamshire died on 12 May at Trethvas Farm, on the Lizard, in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police previously said the girl was hit by a car towing a caravan.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the campsite but she died at the scene.

