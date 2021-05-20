Inquest opened into death of baby at Cornwall campsite
An inquest has opened into the death of a one-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car at a campsite.
Josephine Gordon from Cotgrave in Nottinghamshire died on 12 May at Trethvas Farm, on the Lizard, in Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police previously said the girl was hit by a car towing a caravan.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the campsite but she died at the scene.
