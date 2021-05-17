BBC News

Redruth fire: Arts centre blaze damages 'part of family'

image captionArtwork, studio space and office space was destroyed in the fire in Redruth

A fire at an arts and community hub in Cornwall has damaged "a part of our family", a town mayor has said.

Sixty firefighters and 11 appliances tackled the large blaze at the Krowji building in Redruth after it broke out on Sunday.

Artists lost valuable work and studio space, with other creative businesses, including the Cornwall Heritage Trust, losing offices.

Mayor Deborah Reeve said authorities would do "whatever we can do to help."

Fire crews were called to the scene at about 06:30 BST and remained on site into the afternoon.

No-one was injured in the blaze.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said an investigation had begun into the cause.

Ms Reeve said the centre was "part of our family and the community, and we're all so sad to see what happened".

She added: "Whatever we can do to help them, in whatever way, whether that is finding new premises for them to work out of, or temporary accommodation, we will help."

Recently retired firefighter David Carlisle, who had rented a unit in the centre, said: "Fire is one of those things that we all think happens to someone else; but, regrettably, it can happen anywhere, at any time.

"What happens next is important, and that's the fire investigation team working with owners in trying to determine what happened, and, in doing so ... hopefully try to prevent reoccurrence."

image copyrightPellwolok an Gernewegva
image captionSixty firefighters tackled the blaze in Redruth

The charity which owns the Krowji said it would be working closely with tenants and staff to support them.

A fundraising page to support artists who lost work with an original target of £10,000 has already raised more than £12,000.

The Krowji building was part of a £3.7m project to transform a former school into an arts hub for 200 creative businesses, completed in 2015.

