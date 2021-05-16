Crews tackle fire at Redruth's Krowji creative hub
- Published
Artists fear they may have lost work after a "large fire" broke out at an arts and community hub.
Emergency services were called to the Krowji building in Redruth, Cornwall at about 06:30 BST.
Cornwall Fire Service has advised people to avoid the area and road closures are in place.
Trudie Moore who has a studio in the creative hub said it was "quite a shock" and upsetting for local artists who were worried about their work.
The abstract painter said losing work would have "quite an impact" for the artists who have already suffered this year with disruption and financial loss caused by Covid-19.
Blowinghouse Hill is closed in both directions from West End to the A3047.
The Krowji building was part of a £3.7m project to transform a former school into an arts hub for 200 creative businesses, completed in 2015.
