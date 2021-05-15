Police change G7 Truro protest site after local pressure
- Published
A proposed site for G7 summit protests has been moved following concerns raised by local people.
Boscawen Park in Truro is now being offered as an alternative to Lemon Quay, say Devon and Cornwall Police.
Local traders had expressed concern that using the quay for a protest meant cancelling a five-day farmers' market.
A spokesperson from Truro City Council said they were pleased their concerns had been listened to regarding Lemon Quay.
"This will allow the farmers' market to continue as planned and the city centre to operate normally," the spokesperson said.
In light of the G7 summit discussing climate change and a greener future, the council has asked "those demonstrating to be respectful of the park".
The G7 summit is being held in Carbis Bay from 11 to 13 June.
Supt Jo Hall, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said the force is committed to working with partners to ensure that people can "exercise their right to peaceful protest".
She said that the impact on communities and businesses was "a significant factor" when choosing possible locations.
"The suitability of each location was considered by several agencies and we recognise the concerns that have been raised, specifically in relation to the farmers market in Truro," she added.
Another protest site in Falmouth has also been changed following concerns about the use of Church Street car park.
Instead the lower car park is being offered in Falmouth and officials are exploring an additional site elsewhere.
Cornwall Council's director for neighbourhoods said it was important to "strike the right balance" between protestors being able to gather safely and minimising the disruption to residents.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.