Chloe Rideout: 'Neglect' contributed to sepsis death
- Published
"Neglect" contributed to the death of a "fit and strong" 20-year-old woman, an inquest has found.
Chloe Rideout, from Coverack in Cornwall, died from sepsis following a routine appendix operation in 2018.
The acting senior coroner said it was "manifestly inappropriate" to discharge her and there were shortcomings in her treatment at Derriford Hospital.
Ms Rideout's mother told the inquest at New County Hall in Truro "as parents we have been robbed of our daughter".
"It's completely wrecked the lives of me, her dad and brother" said Sharon Rideout.
During her stay at the Plymouth hospital, from 7 to 13 October, bloods were ordered but not reviewed before Ms Rideout was discharged and she was sent home with one antibiotic drug instead of three, the coroner heard.
Professor Marc Winslet described these incidences as "gross failures".
Dr Mervyn Davies, a consultant physician said if the sepsis was treated then multiple organ failure would have not developed and "it's likely, in my opinion, her death would have been prevented".
A post mortem concluded that she died from multi-organ failure due to sepsis and a perforated appendix post operatively.
After returning home, Ms Rideout "felt like she was going to die" and she was admitted to Treliske Hospital in Truro where she died on 20 October, her mother said.
Failings to be investigated
Mrs Rideout said: "You worry about your children driving, going out at night and drinking alcohol, but not at any stage do you think you need to worry about your child having a routine operation in hospital."
She asked the coroner, Andrew Cox, for all failings to be investigated to stop this happening to another family.
Paul McArdle, the deputy medical director of the Plymouth Hospital Trust apologised to her family "for the opportunities that were missed".
Mr Cox said: "Chloe died as a result of a known complication, sepsis, after a necessary surgical procedure, an appendectomy, which neglect contributed to."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.