High NHS demand as lockdown eases in Cornwall
- Published
The highest level of health care alert has been declared across Cornwall.
Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Health and Care Partnership said it had entered "OPEL 4" across all parts of its NHS and care system.
The partnership said it had seen a "dramatic" rise in demand since Easter's easing of lockdown restrictions.
It added residents and holidaymakers can help by calling their GP or 111 for non-life-threatening conditions.
Paul Cook, NHS Kernow Clinical Commissioning Group chairman, said: "Residents and holidaymakers can really help to ease the pressure by making sure they use the right services, and by supporting family or friends so they can stay in their own homes, where appropriate.
"We're asking people not to call 999 or turn up to the emergency department unless they have a serious or life-threatening condition.
"The first point of call should always be your own GP, even if you are here on holiday, and when they are closed, or you simply don't know what type of care you need, just go online at 111.nhs.uk or dial 111."
The partnership said declaring OPEL4 across all parts of its NHS and care system "isn't a decision that is taken lightly".
Ambulance calls outs, emergency admissions, demand for acute and community hospitals and the need for more care home places and home care packages have "increased dramatically" since lockdown restrictions began to ease after Easter, the partnership added.
The vast majority of those needing care are said to live in the Duchy.