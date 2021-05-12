BBC News

Child dies after being hit by car at Cornwall campsite

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionA child has died at a campsite in Helston in Cornwall

A child has died after being hit by a vehicle at a campsite.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene and her next-of-kin have been informed.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the campsite in the Helston area in Cornwall at about 12:50 BST.

Officers from the specialist roads policing team are examining the scene. Her family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.