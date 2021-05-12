G7 Cornwall: Road closures and restrictions announced
Road and car park closures during the G7 summit in Cornwall have been announced by police.
The closure of some footpaths and Carbis Bay beach will also be in place.
Police said residents in some areas of St Ives may have to provide ID in order to access homes and businesses.
It is part of a campaign by Devon and Cornwall Police to inform people of the impact the summit will have when it takes place from 11-13 June.
The UK, US, Germany, France, Canada, Italy and Japan make up the G7, and leaders from Australia, India, South Korea and the EU will also attend.
Supt Jo Hall, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said police had been working with local communities to inform them of what to expect.
"We are working hard to minimise the impact of the summit on local communities and we are engaging regularly with residents and other partners in the affected areas," she said.
Supt Hall said there would be "a certain level of disruption caused by the restrictions and closures", but these were "essential to ensure a safe and secure event for delegates and the wider community".
A number of car parks in Falmouth will also be closed as the town on the south coast of Cornwall hosts the world's media.
Kate Kennally, chief executive of Cornwall Council, said: "We will work with the Devon and Cornwall Police to do all we can to minimise the effect it has, and our priority will remain, as ever, looking after our residents."
The closures and disruptions include:
- Only residents will be allowed access to key areas and people will be subject to security checks.
- The A3074 road to St Ives from the A30 closed to all traffic from 09:00BST on 10 June until 23:59 on 13 June. Security barriers and fencing will be installed from 4 June.
- The Old Coach Road via Halsetown will be used to provide access to St Ives and delays are expected.
- All beaches other than Carbis Bay will be accessible.
- St Ives town centre and harbour will be open.
- The section of the South West Coast Path which runs through the Carbis Bay Hotel will be closed with a temporary diversion in place.
- In Falmouth both Grove Place and Maritime car parks will be closed between 27 May and 19 June. The car park in Church Street will be closed for pay and display 10 to 13 June
- Road closures and restrictions around Cornwall Airport Newquay from 18:00BST on 9 June to 23:59BST on 13 June
- Some restricted areas in St Ives and Falmouth will require residents and business workers to provide two forms of identification to gain access
A dedicated G7 Summit website has been created to provide up-to-the-minute information so that people can stay informed.
