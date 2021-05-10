Elections 2021: New Cornwall Council leader chosen
- Published
Cornwall Council has a new leader after the Conservatives won a majority in last week's local elections.
Linda Taylor said she would head up the unitary authority after her party became the first to take full control of it since its creation in 2009.
The Conservative group leader takes the top seat after no-one stood against her for the the post, she told the BBC.
David Harris was due to be announced as the new deputy leader after also standing unopposed, she said.
Ms Taylor said there would be an official announcement later regarding the leadership roles along with information on who would form the rest of the council's cabinet.
The Tories won 47 of the 87 seats, with Independents on 15 and the Liberal Democrats had 14 seats.
Cornwall-based party Mebyon Kernow has five seats and Labour has four, with the Labour & Cooperative Party and the Greens both having one.
After it was confirmed the Tories had won the most seats last week, Ms Taylor said the result was "absolutely amazing" and the first priority would be adult social care, followed by housing.
Speaking on Monday, she said: "People have put their trust in the Conservative group within Cornwall.
"We've got six Conservative MPs. We are so looking forward to working them so we can enjoy the benefits of having that close working relationship."
The council was contested under new ward boundaries this year, with the number of seats on the council falling from 123 to 87.
- POSTCODE SEARCH: What are the results in your area?
- VOTE: Why full results might take longer
- BBC: How to follow the election results