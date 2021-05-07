Elections 2021: Conservatives take Cornwall Council
The Conservatives have won Cornwall Council, the first party to take full control of the unitary authority.
The party now has 45 of the 87 seats, with Independents the next biggest group with 13 seats, followed by the Lib Dems with 12.
Cornwall-based party Mebyon Kernow has five seats and Labour has four, with the Labour & Cooperative Party and the Greens both having one.
No party has had overall control of the authority since it was created in 2009.
