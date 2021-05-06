Man dies after being found in Pool road with head injuries
A man in his 30s has died in hospital two days after being found lying on a road with serious injuries.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a 26-year-old man and two women, aged 25 and 34, have been arrested on suspicion of assault.
Emergency services were called to Higher Pumpfield Row in Pool, Cornwall, at about 00:05 BST on Monday.
The man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries where he died on Wednesday.
Officers said the death was currently being treated as unexplained and the three arrested people had been released pending further inquiries.
A police cordon remains in place at the scene and his next of kin have been informed.
