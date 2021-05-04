Damien Bendelow murderer Carl Smythe dies in prison
A man jailed for murdering a 20-year-old in a car park after a fight in a pub has been found dead in prison.
Carl Smythe, 46, stabbed Damien Bendelow, who he had never met before, six times as he walked across a car park in Liskeard, Cornwall, on 26 January 2020.
He was jailed for a minimum of 21 years in August 2020.
The Ministry of Justice said Smythe had been an inmate at HMP Manchester and died there on Tuesday.
Smythe killed Mr Bendelow after a night of heavy drinking at the White Horse in Liskeard, where drinkers described him as being agitated and aggressive, his trial was told.
Truro Crown Court heard Mr Bendelow's friends tried to break up a fight and Smythe hit two girls while being evicted from the premises.
Outside, Smythe ran towards Mr Bendelow as he was crossing the Cattle Market car park later with friends, appearing to punch him and then running from the scene.
Mr Bendelow died later in hospital.
In a victim impact statement, Mr Bendelow's mother Tracy Blackie said at the trial her life was "shattered" by her son's death, and "every day I wake up to the same nightmare - my Damien is no longer with me".
Judge Simon Carr said it was a "senseless murder... over some petty sense of grievance".
Confirming the death but giving no further details, the Ministry of Justice said: "The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed."
Manchester Prison is a Category A men's high security jail.
