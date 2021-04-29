Boardmasters music festival to go ahead
Boardmasters music festival is due to go ahead in August, organisers have said as they revealed the line-up.
Gorillaz, Jorja Smith and Foals are among the artists set to headline the Newquay music festival.
The founders of the festival have thanked the artists and ticket holders for "sticking with them".
The Government hopes to lift all remaining Covid restrictions by 21 June at the earliest, meaning larger events - like festivals - could go ahead.
Sam Fender, Slowthai, Lianne La Havas, Mahalia and Loyle Carner are also set to perform at Boardmasters.
So too are Jamie XX, The Kooks, Becky Hill, Arlo Parks, and Blossoms.
Boardmasters festival organiser and co-founder Andrew Topham said: "We are delighted to be able to announce the first wave of artists for this year's Boardmasters, including three world-class headliners - Foals, Gorillaz and Jorja Smith.
"On behalf of the entire Boardmasters team, we'd like to say a huge thank you to all our fans, artists, suppliers, the local community in Cornwall, and everyone who is involved in making this festival happen.
"Thank you for sticking with us over these past two years. Your continued support has been truly overwhelming and quite simply, we couldn't do it without you."
Foals will headline the festival on Friday, while Gorillaz are the main act for Saturday and Smith tops the bill for Sunday.
In 2019 Boardmasters was called off just hours before gates were due to open after warnings the site would be battered by storms.
Last year it was unable to take place due to coronavirus restrictions.
Some festivals, including Glastonbury and Boomtown, have previously announced they will not take place in 2021.
Boardmasters takes place from 11 to 15 August.