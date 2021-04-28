G7 Cornwall: Organisers 'under no illusion' over protests
Organisers of the G7 summit in Cornwall have said they are "under no illusion" there will be protests over it.
Security chiefs are preparing for protests on land and on water, they said during a Facebook Live event.
Planners said they welcomed people exercising rights to protest but it must be in a safe way.
The UK, US, Germany, France, Canada, Italy and Japan make up the G7, and leaders from Australia, India, South Korea and the EU will also attend.
The summit in Carbis Bay, near St Ives, will take place from 11-13 June.
In the latest briefing, Cornwall Council neighbourhoods boss Sophie Hosking said organisers were "under no illusion we may see the same thing" as protests at previous summits, but that "must be done in a safe and legal way".
'Welcome protests'
Ch Supt Matt Longman, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "People will turn up to protest. We expect that and they're welcome to."
However, he and the council said they were trying to encourage protests at particular sites away from Carbis Bay.
They said a dedicated email address had been set up - g7protest@cornwall.gov.co.uk - to liaise with protesters and offer advice.
Demonstrations are expected in Falmouth and Truro, as well as Exeter and Plymouth in Devon, but no violence is anticipated, according to police intelligence.
For potential protests at sea, police said they were looking at an area in and around Falmouth.
Rules for protests would be the same as the rest of the country under current coronavirus guidance and laws, organisers added.
