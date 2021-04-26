Pair swept out to sea at Mullion died accidentally
A father and daughter who were swept of a harbour wall by a "savage" sea died accidentally, a coroner has concluded.
Matthew Smith, 47, and Bonnie Marie Smith, 26, from Gloucester were caught in waves at Mullion Cove, Cornwall in November.
Family members told an inquest in Truro Ms Smith may have been swept into the water and her father may have then tried to save her.
Acting senior coroner Andrew Cox said the deaths were "simply a tragedy".
The hearing was told the family were regular visitors to the area and were at the start of a three-night break.
Mitchell Smith told the inquest how shortly after arriving he accompanied his brother, sister and father to the harbour in the dark and the wall was slippery.
He described the weather as fine and windy but said "the sea was savage".
He and his brother Oliver had been about five feet (1.5m) behind the others and their dog, but they turned back when a wave broke over them at about 18:45 GMT on 2 November.
They realised there was a problem when the dog came out of the sea, he said.
Matthew and Bonnie Smith were pulled from the sea by a rescue helicopter but confirmed dead at hospital in Truro.
Mitchell Smith told the inquest he did not see what happened but said: "Bonnie had been swept in by a wave and dad had gone in after her. He would do anything for her."
Det Con Kelly Browning, of Devon and Cornwall Police, told the inquest it did not take much water to sweep people off their feet.
Mr Cox concluded a "substantial wave came up over the harbour wall".
He said: "It is simply a tragedy and the outcome could not have been avoided."
