Large gorse fire near St Keverne 'fanned by high winds'

Published
image copyrightFirefighter Olly Jones
image captionFirefighters were called to Zoar near St Keverne on Sunday evening to deal with a large gorse fire

Firefighters who put out a large gorse fire in Cornwall said it was being "fanned by high winds".

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service was called to Zoar, near St Keverne, on the Lizard, at about 23:30 BST on Sunday.

The blaze, which covered four hectares, burned on two fronts and was extinguished by 06:30 BST on Monday using hoses and beaters.

It comes after a series of gorse fires in Cornwall in the last week.

image copyrightFirefighter Olly Jones
image captionThe gorse fire was burning on two fronts

Two hectares of gorse were said to have been set alight deliberately at Rough Tor on Bodmin Moor last Thursday.

On Saturday afternoon, another fire was reported at Roche Rock, which was also fanned by the high winds.

Later that day, the fire service dealt with a gorse fire with a 400m front at Wheal Uny, Redruth, having received 84 calls reporting it.

Earlier this month, Rob Steemson, Dartmoor National Park's emergency officer, said there was an "extreme fire risk" because good weather meant "the landscape has dried out very quickly".

image copyrightFirefighter Olly Jones
image captionA firefighter beating the gorse fire at Zoar

