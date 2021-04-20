A38 Landrake: Woman dies in crash near Saltash

A woman has died in a multi-vehicle crash on the A38 in Cornwall.
The crash happened at Landrake, near Saltash, at about 15:00 BST on Monday.
Air ambulances from Devon and Cornwall were called and two other women were airlifted to hospital in Plymouth with serious injuries, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The crash closed the road, one of the main routes into Cornwall, between the Carkeel and Trerulefoot roundabouts for more than seven hours.
Tailbacks of up to three miles (4.8km) were reported during the closure, which was put in place while police investigated.
Police said the road opened again "soon after midnight".
Officers added inquiries were continuing and have appealed for witnesses.
