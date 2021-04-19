A38 crash near Saltash leaves a number of people hurt
A number of people have been seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the A38, police have said.
The crash happened at Landrake near Saltash at about 15:00 BST on Monday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
The carriageway was closed in both directions to allow air ambulances from Devon and Cornwall to land.
Highways England tweeted that the road between Carkeel and Trerulefoot would remain closed for the rest of the day and possibly into Tuesday.
This was "due to the severity of the incident and the subsequent police investigation", it said.
Officers said the road was "likely to remain closed for some time" and asked people to avoid the area.
