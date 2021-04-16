G7 Cornwall: Police reassure residents ahead of summit
Police preparing for the G7 summit in Cornwall have reassured residents they will not find themselves trapped in their homes while world leaders visit.
Thousands of officers, staff and volunteers will be on duty for the summit in Carbis Bay in June.
But Supt Jo Hall said "disruption is inevitable".
The UK, US, Germany, France, Canada, Italy and Japan make up the G7 and leaders from Australia, India, South Korea and the EU will also attend.
The summit will take place from 11-13 June.
Supt Hall, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "People are not going to be locked in their houses, there will always be pedestrian access.
"I would say expect disruption if you are close to those venues, but we will do our best to minimise it.
"People just want to be able to get their kids to school, or get about their business or go to work."
She said "the reality" is that "closer to the event times you are, the more likely you are to see disruption", but it would be days not weeks.
However, she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it was likely that there would be road closures in areas around the venues being used for the event.
"Our intention is to only close what we need and only close it for a short period of time," she said.
