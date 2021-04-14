Four teenagers arrested in Jersey after cafe break-in
Four teenage boys have been arrested following a cafe break-in during which knives and iPads were stolen.
Off the Rails Cafe in Jersey posted CCTV footage on Tuesday of people causing "mindless" damage.
States of Jersey Police confirmed the four boys, aged between 14 and 15, had been interviewed and released on bail following the arrests.
Two other suspects of the same age have been identified and will be brought in for questioning, officers said.
