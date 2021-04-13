Falmouth fight on Discovery Quay as pubs reopen
- Published
A "large fight" on a quayside resulted in three men being injured on the first night of pubs reopening in England.
Police were called to Discovery Quay, Falmouth, on Monday at 23.30 BST to reports of bottles and glasses being thrown.
The three men, aged between 19 and 21, suffered injuries including a dislocated shoulder, eye wound and head injury, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm.
A police spokesperson said a 22-year-old man from Falmouth and a 19-year-old man from Newquay were arrested on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm and were in police custody on Tuesday morning.
A 21-year-old man from Falmouth was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and was later released with no further action to be taken, they added.
Pubs were allowed to resume serving in outside areas from Monday 12 April, in the first phase of easing restrictions since lockdown began on 4 January.