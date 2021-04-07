Cornwall Council car parks stay free until 17 May
- Published
Council car parks will remain free of charge until 17 May, says Cornwall Council.
The local authority said it wanted to "support high streets" as non-essential shops and outside hospitality reopen on 12 April.
Charges were suspended in January to help home workers find a space and limit the spread of coronavirus.
Cornwall Council said charges would resume "in line with the government's roadmap out of lockdown".
Lockdown restrictions are due to be ease on 17 May to allow pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues to seat customers indoors.
The council said it would not recognise the government-issued NHS free parking pass in its car parks from 17 May because it had issued 2,500 permits to NHS staff "working within our communities" to park on yellow lines.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.