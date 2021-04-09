St Ives police station for sale at £850k
The police station in a popular seaside town is for sale.
The station on a narrow street in the centre of St Ives, Cornwall is on the market for £850,000.
Estate agents selling the three storey building say it has "secure basement storage" and is an "exciting development opportunity".
The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) said the station "no longer suits the needs of a modern police service".
The police estate is owned by the OPCC for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, who said: "The site is currently on the market with a guide price of £850,000 and we are currently investigating a move into a multi-agency base within the town.
"St Ives does not have a police enquiry office and there are no plans for that to change."
Director of Bradley's Estate Agents Kevin James said there have been “high levels of interest” in the police station, with offers expected in the “near future”.
The property is advertised as having sea views from the top floor and “excellent” parking, including "storage for a car or boat in a secure basement".
Mr James said potential buyers are looking at a range of long-term uses, including as apartments or a town house.
There is currently "very valuable" parking space for up to ten vehicles, Mr James said.
In 2012 three spaces sold for £160,000 with another going for £40,000 in 2017.
The advert for the property says offers are "subject to approval by Devon and Cornwall Police Resources Board".
Cornwall has overtaken London this year as the most searched for location on Rightmove.
In June, the G7 summit is being held in nearby Carbis Bay with St Ives having the closest police station.