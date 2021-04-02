RNAS Culdrose Hawk jets resume flying after crash
Royal Navy Hawk T1 jets have resumed flying after a Navy jet crashed in Cornwall.
Two pilots ejected from the aircraft, from 736 Naval Air Squadron at RNAS Culdrose, crashed into woodland on 25 March.
Hawk jets have resumed flying, the base tweeted, adding: "Thanks for all the support to the pilots; they're doing fine."
Defence Minister Johnny Mercer said at the time engine failure was suspected.
The MoD said after the crash a pause in operations was a "precautionary measure while investigations were ongoing".
No further comment was available from the Ministry of Defence.
