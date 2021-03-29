Cadgwith Cove fishing buildings saved by fundraisers
A campaign to save buildings used by fishermen for centuries from potential development has reached its target of £300,000.
The buildings at Cadgwith Cove, Cornwall, are used to store equipment and process catches.
Fisherman Tommy Phillips previously said if the three buildings went, so would the fishing industry in the cove.
The money has been raised by Cadgwith Fishing Cove Trust to protect the buildings from future development.
The trust said it had agreed a parish council loan for one of the buildings and the £300,000 raised would enable the purchase of the other two.
The Winch House, with a winch inside to pull boats back up on to the beach, has already been secured by the loan and the the trust is now in a position to buy Steamers House and Fort York, said campaigner Sarah Stephens.
She said the trust and community were "absolutely delighted" to "secure" the buildings and the future of the fishing fleet at Cadgwith.
"The interest shown to the appeal has been overwhelming" she added.
The trust said it would continue fundraising for building work and ongoing repairs to the properties.
