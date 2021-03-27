Pool pedestrian hit by car critically injured
- Published
A 29-year-old pedestrian has been critically injured after being hit by a car.
The man was struck by a white BMW at about 20:25 GMT on Friday on Agar Road, Illogan Highway, at Pool in Cornwall, police said.
He sustained serious leg injuries and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
The 24-year car driver and a pedestrian were not injured and they are helping police with their enquiries.
Police are appealing for any witnesses and for any dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident.
