Elderly woman found dead after Redruth house fire
- Published
An elderly woman has been found dead after a house fire in Cornwall.
Emergency services were called to a property in North Street, Redruth, after 21:00 GMT on Friday.
An 83-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was not treating the fire as suspicious. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.
