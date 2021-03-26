Cornwall air crash: Royal Navy jet crash probe under way
- Published
Investigations are continuing after a Royal Navy Hawk T1 jet crashed in woodland in Cornwall.
Two pilots ejected from the two-seater aircraft and both are in a stable condition after being airlifted to hospital.
Emergency services were called to the St Martin area on the Lizard Peninsula on Thursday morning.
The RAF and Royal Navy have paused flying of all Hawk T1 jets - including the Red Arrows - after the crash.
The MoD said the pause in operations was a "precautionary measure while investigations were ongoing".
The Environment Agency said about 360 gallons (1,645 litres) of aviation fuel had leaked from the aircraft in the crash.
It had been sprayed with foam to reduce the risk of fire.
The aircraft was from the 736 Naval Air Squadron based at RNAS Culdrose.
Eyewitness David Hoskin, a farmer, said he heard an "unbelievable bang" and saw two people ejecting from the plane.
He found the two men "in fairly good spirits" and "chatting" in a field near the crash scene.
On Thursday, Defence Minister Johnny Mercer said engine failure was suspected.
"There's nothing more to it than that," he said. "They've had a problem, they've ejected, they've been picked up.
"We're assessing them and we'll have more information in due course."
Ejection seat manufacturer Martin-Baker said it was the first Royal Navy ejection in 18 years.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.